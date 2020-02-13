FG, states, LGs shared N8.15trn in 2019 – NEITI

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said on Thursday the Federal, States, Local Governments and other statutory recipients of the Federation Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) monthly disburses shared N8.15 trillion in 2019.

The agency disclosed this on its quarterly report released in Abuja.

According to NEITI, the figure was N377 billion or 4.42 percent lower than the 2018 figure of N8.524 trillion, but N1.728 trillion or 26.92 percent higher than the total disbursements of N6.419 trillion recorded in 2017.

Out of this amount, it said the Federal Government received N3.37 trillion or 41.4 percent of total disbursements; the 36 states got N2.761 trillion (33.9 percent) while the 774 local governments shared N1.649 trillion (20.2 percent) of the total disbursements.

The publication which examined FAAC Disbursements to the Federal, States and Local governments in 2019, compared the disbursements of the previous years and made projections for this year.

It noted that in line with the revenue sharing formula, the federal government received the highest disbursements from FAAC while local governments got the lowest.

It further disclosed that revenue shared to the three tiers of government in 2018 and 2017 followed the same pattern.

NEITI said: “For 2018, total disbursements to the federal government, states, and local governments were N3.483 trillion, N2.850 trillion, and N1.667 trillion, respectively.

“For 2017, disbursements were N2.563 trillion to FG, N1.859 trillion to states, and N1.502 trillion to local governments.”

