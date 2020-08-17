FG tackling Apapa traffic situation —Presidency

The presidency said on Monday that report submitted to the Federal Government recently revealed that significant progress had been recorded in the efforts at addressing the traffic situation in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement, added that critical infrastructure including roads around the Apapa corridor were at different levels of completion with some already open to public use.

He said that more update on efforts to fix the Apapa traffic situation was presented at a virtual stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande said: “The progress recorded in the area included the completion of the Apapa Wharf Road. This road was completed since 2018 and already in use.

“Others are 1.4 kilometres Liverpool Road. This is almost completed but open for public use, 2.9 kilometres Creek road – almost completed but open for public use and the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway from Creek road to Tin Can Port gate 1. This is almost completed too.

“Also listed were the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway from Tin Can Port gate 1 to Mile 2 – at advanced stage of completion and the Tin Can Island Transit Truck Park – completed and now in use.

“Besides the issue of road constructions, other development includes the adoption of a call-up system for trucks at the Lagos Port which is at advanced stage and will soon be deployed.”

He said the vice president directed all agencies working around the Lagos Port to work with the state government in addressing the chaotic traffic situation in Apapa.

