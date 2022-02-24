Connect with us

FG tells Nigerians in Ukraine to protect themselves as tension builds in East European nation

19 mins ago

Geoffrey Onyeama

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Thursday morning, the Nigeria government has told its citizens in the Eastern European nation to protect themselves.

In an advisory issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, the Federal Government said its citizens in Ukraine are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

“The embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety,” the embassy said in a statement shared on Facebook by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

READ ALSO: Russian invasion of Ukraine: NATO vows to avenge attack on members

Nigerians living in Ukraine, many of whom are students and factory workers, had been begging the federal government to evacuate them amidst tension between the two neighbouring countries.

The Russian military invaded Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Thursday after months of tension with President Vladimir Putin, describing the move as a “special military operation.”

Opinions

