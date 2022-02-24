FG tells Nigerians in Ukraine to protect themselves as tension builds in East European nation

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Thursday morning, the Nigeria government has told its citizens in the Eastern European nation to protect themselves.

In an advisory issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, the Federal Government said its citizens in Ukraine are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

“The embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety,” the embassy said in a statement shared on Facebook by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

READ ALSO: Russian invasion of Ukraine: NATO vows to avenge attack on members

Nigerians living in Ukraine, many of whom are students and factory workers, had been begging the federal government to evacuate them amidst tension between the two neighbouring countries.

The Russian military invaded Ukrainian cities in the early hours of Thursday after months of tension with President Vladimir Putin, describing the move as a “special military operation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now