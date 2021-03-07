FG to begin rehabilitation works on Lagos Marine Beach Bridge Tuesday | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government will resume the phase 2 rehabilitation works on the Marine Beach Bridge, Apapa, Lagos, on Tuesday.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

Popoola said the rehabilitation work which is expected to last 85 days would ensure the replacement of damaged expansion joints, bearings and asphalt components on the bridge.

He said repair works started on the Apapa-bound lane in 2020 and covered 250 metres.

The controller, however, said a stretch of 350 metres would be repaired in the phase 2 of the project on the CMS-bound lane.

According to him, 60 bearings and 14 expansion joints will be replaced on the bridge.

Popoola said: “This is the continuation of the rehabilitation work we started last year. We are going to change 14 number of expansion joints, 60 bearings and jacketing skin repairs.

“It is a continuation of the work the Federal Government started last year.

“Traffic will be diverted back to the outward cultist lane after 350m, where work will be carried out

“After the replacement of expansion joints, we will change the bearings that are bad by lifting the deck up and then we will put fresh asphalt.

“The work will be done within the stretch of 350 metres. So, there will be diversion; it is not that we are closing the bridge, but we are diverting traffic.

“There will be skin repairs and jacketing of the piers. It is going to last about 85 days with the repair works starting on March 9, 2021.”

