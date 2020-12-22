FG to close Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway for repair works

The Federal Government on Tuesday announced a 72-hour total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge over the ongoing repair works on the bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the shutdown would take effect from midnight of December 25 to December 28.

He said the construction works had reached the stage for the casting of concrete on additional three expansion joints on the bridge.

The controller said: “There is going to be a total closure of Third Mainland Bridge in order to allow for the casting of three number expansion joints on the Lagos Island Bound lane

“The effective date of the closure will be from 12:00 midnight on December 25. So, people will be allowed to use the Third Mainland Bridge to celebrate Christmas.

“By the time the Christmas is winding down which is 12:00 midnight, we are going to close the Third Mainland Bridge so that we will be able to cast the concrete on Saturday and Sunday –that is December 26 and December 27.

“And we need about 72 hours for this concrete to set. Therefore, the opening will be on December 28 midnight – that is a 72-hour closure.

“This is to prevent vibration of the Third Mainland Bridge. If we allow vehicles to be moving on one lane, there is going to be vibrations and the concrete will not set properly.”

He said all the alternative routes are in good condition and traffic regulatory agencies had been deployed to effectively divert and manage traffic to avert gridlock.

He appealed to road users to cooperate with traffic regulatory agencies during the period.

Popoola also announced a partial closure of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from December 28 to December 29 to complete work on a flyover along the highway.

He added: “The contractor, Messers Julius Berger wants to install cross beams at Kilometre 16, that is, around MFM.

“That area will be cordoned off, there will be closure within that section from 12:00 p.m. on December 28 and it will be opened to traffic by 5:00 a.m. the following day.

“200 meters to that particular location, we have diversion and another diversion 200 meters away from that place.

“One lane will be opened to traffic. It is only one lane we are closing to traffic at a time. The first lane that we are going to close is outward Lagos, which is the Ibadan bound carriageway. We will close it on December 28.

“Then the second day which is December 29, we are moving to the other lane which in inward Lagos. The same 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.”

