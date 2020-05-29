FG to convert hotels, schools to isolation centres

The Federal Government has said that with the shortage of bed spaces at isolation centres in the country, it would require hotels and school dormitories as quarantine and isolation centres.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Thursday during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

According to the minister, there were four levels of COVID-19 patients ranging from those on quarantine with zero or mild symptoms to those that would need to be in an intensive care unit.

Ehanire said: “We have sadly recorded 254 deaths, most of them are persons associated with other ailments, confirming the general observation that risks are higher for those with illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes and non-communicable diseases.

“We need to continue increasing bed capacity to match the probable number of patients so that we do not experience horrific scenes of bed space shortages seen in some European hospitals.

“In event of overflow, we can require hotels and school dormitories to be prepared for level 1 which is quarantine, and level 2, is isolation of COVID-19 positive with zero or mild symptoms, to free hospital beds to be dedicated to level 3 which are moderate to severe cases and level 4 which is for the high dependency and the intensive care unit.

“I, therefore, call on activists and philanthropists to work with state governments to scale up non-pharmaceutical measures and beef up infrastructural assets for isolation and treatment in their states.”

