FG to evacuate Nigerian refugees in Niger

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, said on Tuesday the Federal Government had concluded plans to evacuate Nigerian refugees in Diffa, Niger Republic, back home.

Zulum stated this when a federal government delegation visited Nigerian refugees in Niger to inform them of efforts to bring them back home.

The governor, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, was accompanied on the trip by the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Senator Basheer Mohammed.

Zulum assured the IDPs in the Niger Republic of the government’s determination to ensure their safe return to Nigeria.

The team also met with the Governor of Diffa Region, Isa Lameen, and other officials of the Nigerien government during the trip.

