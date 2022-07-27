News
FG to ‘hire’ three aircraft for Nigeria Air
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the leasing of three aircraft for the commencement of operations for the new national carrier, Nigeria Air.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
He said the Nigeria Air would begin operation on the domestic routes, using aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing.
Sirika said: “After the commencement of the domestic operation, the airline will at a later date expand into regional and intercontinental routes.”
The minister also asked Nigerians willing to acquire part of the 51 percent share available for indigenous investors to declare their interest.
The federal government had in November last year said the Nigeria Air would begin operation in April.
This was later pushed forward to July.
However, it is still unclear if the Nigeria Air will begin operation this month despite the recent acquisition of its Air Transport Licence (ATL) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCCA).
