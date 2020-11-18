FG to implement post-COVID-19 initiatives for creative industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Wednesday the Federal Government would implement the report on post-COVID-19 initiatives on the creative industry.

Mohammed stated this when the committee on the implementation of the post-COVID-19 initiative in the industry headed by the Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, presented its report to him in Abuja.

The committee was inaugurated by the minister on August 18 to design an implementation plan on immediate and short term relief for the creative industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other members of the committee are ace comedian, Ali Baba, Anita Eboigbe, Baba Agba and Joe Mutah.

Mohammed assured that the federal government would study the report and commence its implementation in earnest.

He said: “I learnt that the committee engaged with the broad spectrum of the entire creative sector.

“This act of inclusiveness is most welcome and has been justified by the stakeholders’ commendations that poured in through the various media platforms.

“I can assure you that we will study the report and commence its implementation in earnest.”

Mohammed commended the chairman and members of the committee for their painstaking work that culminated in the report.

In his address, Runsewe said the report captured every sector of the creative industry.

He disclosed that the committee put 14 clusters in place, saying stakeholders across board were invited with their contributions captured in the report.

He said: “The immediate, short and long term remedies for each of the clusters are contained in the report.

“I want to assure you that the entire stakeholders in the creative industry are extremely grateful to you.

“This is the first time in the history of the country that a committee has gone in-depth to know what is wrong and offer solutions in the industry.”

