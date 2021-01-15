FG TO NIGERIANS: Disregard any misinformation on lockdown, FG tells Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria has urged Nigerians to disregard any news circulation on conventional or social media that it is contemplating another lockdown.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who is also the Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mustapha who made the clarification in a statement signed by Mr Willie Bassey, Director Information in his office said that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings, nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

According to him, Nigerians should disregard such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace across the country.

“The attention of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has been drawn to some misinformation circulating on the social media to the effect that the Federal Government is contemplating another lockdown this weekend.

“The PTF wishes to state categorically that there is no such consideration at any of its meetings, nor has any recommendation been made to this effect to the President.

“The PTF frowns at such unpatriotic misinformation which is capable of causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among the populace,” he said in the statement.

