FG TO NIGERIANS IN THAILAND: Remain there if you can’t pay N297,000 feeding, accommodation charges

The Nigerian government has asked stranded citizens in Thailand to remain in that country if they fail to pay N297,000 for feeding and accommodation charges.

This was contained in a letter the government sent to its Mission in Thailand.

It warned the mission not to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the foreign country, over COVID-19, who failed to pay the money.

The money is to serve as charges for the returnees’ accommodation and feeding during the 14 days they will be quarantined after repatriation.

The letter to the evacuees addressed to the Head of Chancery, Nigerian Mission in Thailand, Nicholas Uhomoibhi and dated May 14 read:

“Dear prospective evacuees, I am directed to bring to your attention that due to measures that are beyond the control of the COVID-19 local organising team in Nigeria, all evacuees going to Nigeria henceforth are to now pay quarantine isolation in hotel or accommodation centre before departure and arrival in Nigeria.

“In this regard, all prospective evacuees are to note the negotiated rate: Accommodation, N15,000 for 16 days (#240,000); feeding, N3,600 for 16 days (#57,000). Total, N297,000.”

“Kindly note that the rates were negotiated in Nigeria and the embassy has been directed not to airlift any evacuees who fail to pay the fees.”

