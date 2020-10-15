FG to release audit report on COVID-19 funds

The Auditor-General for the Federation, Mr. Anthony Ayine, said on Thursday the first part of the audit report on COVID-19 funds would be released before the end of this month.

The AuGF said the report covered the period of March to June.

He added that subsequent reports would be released quarterly.

Ayine, according to a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Information in the AuGF office, Oghenekevwe Ebireri, stated this during the presentation of award to him by the Conference of Auditors-General for the Local Governments and Area Councils in Nigeria.

He said: “Hopefully, by next week, the first interim report should be published. The first interim report coming out would be from the commencement of when the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 was established, up till June 30.”

He called for more collaboration between auditors at the federal, state and local government levels toward entrenching accountability and transparency in the public service.

He thanked the group for recognising his efforts at ensuring that audit institutions in the country deliver value by promoting good governance through proper public financial management.

“I view this award as an encouragement to do more work,’’ Ayine added.

