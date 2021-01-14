FG to reopen Third Mainland Bridge February 15

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would be reopened by February 15.

The minister, who disclosed this while inspecting reconstruction works on some roads and bridges in the state, said works would begin on the Falomo Bridge after the Third Mainland Bridge has been reopened.

He said last year’s #EndSARS protest caused the extension of the project’s completion date.

Fashola said: “On the Third Mainland Bridge most of our work is almost done. We lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, which has slipped.

“We are hoping that by February 15, we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public.

“That is one of the reasons why I came here and know when this bridge will be opened to the public because this is delaying our work on Falomo Bridge.

“We have done some work on the Falomo Bridge. We are going to have to close the Falomo Bridge as soon as this is done so that we can also replace the expansion joints there.

“All the other preliminary work has been done there, but we left it in order to reduce the inconvenience to commuters in and around Lagos.

“So, the Eko Bridge that was closed is opened now, this one (Third Mainland Bridge) is going to be opened by February 15.”

The Federal Government ordered the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repair works on July 24, 2020.

