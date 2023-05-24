FG to take delivery of Nigeria Air plane Friday

The Federal Government will take delivery of an aircraft for the country’s national carrier, Nigeria Air, on Friday.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday.

The Air Operators of Nigeria (AON) had last year protested the Federal Government’s decision to sell the shares of Nigeria Air to Ethiopian Airlines and challenged the move at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Justice Lewis Alagoa on November 11 last year strained the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and Sirika from implementing the proposed National Carrier Establishment Agreement between the federal government, Nigeria Air Limited, and Ethiopian Airlines.

The ruling slowed down Nigeria Air’s take-off.

On Wednesday, the minister said the aircraft would be unveiled in Nigeria’s colours in fulfillment of the government’s promises in the aviation sector.

He said: “On Friday, in two days, the Nigeria Air airplane will land in Nigeria, as part of the processes to commence operations.

“On that day, we will unveil the aircraft with delivery and everything in Nigeria colours, belonging to Nigeria Air and we will proceed to do the retrofit and bring back those airplanes.

“So, we have achieved a lot of what’s in the roadmap. The only item that is missing from my table is the aerotropolis. Even that, the groundwork has been done. All four airports are free zones. They are free zones to allow you to come in there and take advantage of what a free zone is.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now