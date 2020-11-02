FG unveils 60-day App Challenge winners

The federal government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, has, in a public announcement, unveiled winners of the 60-day App Challenge.

The announcement was made on Sunday, November 1, 2020, commemorating this year’s African Youth Day celebration.

Tagged: “Invest in the Youth, Secure Our Future,” the event saw 10 of the winners receiving N1 million each while five others got N500,000 each.

Further appealing to youth to end the protests, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the youth to engage the government through constructive dialogue, noting that only discussions aimed at comprehensive reforms can improve Nigeria.

The President, ably represented by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammad Bello, assured the youth of his commitment in ensuring youth inclusion with his policies.

Speaking on the outturn of the recent nationwide protests, the President noted that the government welcomes “concrete and practical ideas” from the youth while acknowledging, however, that his administration recognises their right to protest peacefully in the country.

He said: “You must realise that protests cannot last indefinitely. My government will not lift a hand to stop or suppress you.

“However, the fact of the matter is that other forces and actors will seek to take over your protests that they may redirect them in ways you did not intend and perhaps do not agree with.

“Every successful protests worldwide has understood that there comes a time when activities must move from the streets to the negotiation table.

“That time for you has come. Do not be afraid of this reality. You should welcome it.”

“It is important that we all strive to use this moment constructively. Too many people have already sacrificed too dearly. It is our duty to use this fateful situation to move ourselves to a more just and caring society.”

“As youths, you have a nation and a future to build. My government will always be your faithful partner in this essential and patriotic endeavour.”

