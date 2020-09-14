FG urges health workers to suspend strike

The Federal Government on Monday appealed to the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to suspend its one-week warning strike.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made the appeal during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

He said: “I use this opportunity to appeal to JOHESU members to suspend their strike and go into negotiation.

“The position of the Ministry of Health is that strikes by healthcare workers jeopardise the lives of citizens, especially at such times of global health emergencies as now.

“Nigeria needs the service of all our health workers to control the spread of COVID-19. Issues around allowances are multi-sectoral and have always been served with negotiations no matter how long it took.”

The health workers on Sunday declared a nationwide strike over the federal’s failure to meet their demands.

