FG urges Nigerian students to stay indoors as fighting rages among rival Sudanese troops
The Federal Government has advised Nigerians studying in war-torn Sudan to disregard the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) plans to evacuate them to Ethiopia.
In a statement issued on Sunday by the Charge D’ Affairs of the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, H .Y. Garko, the government urged the students to maintain their composure as preparations were being made to evacuate them from the North African country.
The NANS had in a statement issued by its media committee directed the students to gather in Gadarif for their evacuation to neighbouring Ethiopia.
The student body said that the shuttle would cost $100 per person and would depart Gadarif at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
However, the government in its response warned Nigerians that a trip across the Sudanese borders without authorization is risky.
Gadarif is the capital of the Sudanese state of Al Qadarif. It is around 410 km from the city on the road that runs from Khartoum to Gallabat at the Ethiopian border.
READ ALSO: ‘Nigeria working to get its nationals out of Sudan,’ foreign affairs minister, Onyeama
At least 413 people had been killed and more than 3,500 injured since the fighting began between military units loyal to Sudanese President, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his estranged deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, last week.
The federal government on Saturday set up a committee to rescue Nigerians trapped in Sudan.
The statement read: “The embassy of the Federal Republic Nigeria Khartoum, wishes to inform all students in Sudan that they should disregard the notice circulated by the NANS in Sudan, calling students to converge at the three locations namely: African international university, NANS office and El-Razi University, for evacuation or to bring $100 or $200 for evacuation.
“As the embassy had earlier informed students, you are therefore requested to stay calm and remain indoors, while the embassy is working on final approval to commence evacuation.
“It is still dangerous to embark on a journey toward the borders of Sudan without securing clearance and guarantee from Sudanese authorities.
“The embassy wishes to reassure the Nigerian students that their safety and wellbeing is of priority concern.”
