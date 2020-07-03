FG vows to apprehend those who attacked FMC, Lokoja

The Federal Government on Thursday vowed that hoodlums who attacked the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja would be apprehended.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, made the vow at the daily press briefing by the PTF in Abuja, adding that relevant security agencies are already investigating the attack.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has received with great concern, reports about the attack on the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, Kogi State by some hoodlums. The PTF is particularly distressed and regrets the trauma to which medical workers, patients and others who went on their legitimate businesses were subjected.

“I wish to assure you that security agencies have been tasked with the responsibility for fishing out the criminal elements behind it and they will be brought to justice. We thank law abiding Nigerians for reporting the occurrence promptly.”

