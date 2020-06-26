FG vows to identify, punish those who attacked Nigerian Embassy in Indonesia (Video)

The Federal Government has vowed to ensure some Nigerians who attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia were fished out and punished for their actions.

The Federal Government made the vow through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Some aggrieved Nigerians were seen in a video that circulated on social media on Thursday, June 25, attacking their own country’s embassy in Indonesia.

It was learnt that the attack was staged in protest of alleged failures of Nigerian officials in the embassy to protest Nigerian citizens from supposed discrimination and targeted raids against them by the Indonesian immigration officers.

It was learnt that a Nigerian, simply identified as Chike, plunged to his death while running from Immigration officers, a day before the attack on the embassy.

The protesters during the protest, destroyed the embassy’s gate, windows and some cars in the premises.

They also brought down the Nigerian flag and tore it, after attempts to set it on fire failed.

Responding in a post on his verified Twitter handle, @GeofferyOnyeama, the minister said:

”Absolutely deplorable and disgraceful criminal behaviour by Nigerian hooligans who without justification attacked the Nigerian Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Every effort will be made to identify them and see they are severely punished. Totally unacceptable behaviour.”

