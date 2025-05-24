FG warns Nigerians 753 duplexes recovered from Emefiele not yet for sale

The Federal Government has alerted Nigerians of the move by fraudsters to take advantage of the planned sale of the 753-unit housing estate recovered from the ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The government on May 20 resolved to sell the housing estate recovered from the ex-CBN governor as proceeds of crime.

However, in a statement posted on X platform on Saturday by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Salisu Badamasi Haiba, the government clarified that the process for the sale of the estate was yet to commence.

The statement read: “The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development wishes to alert the general public that it has not yet commenced any process for the sale of the 753-unit housing estate linked to former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, which it has taken custody of from the EFCC, a few days ago.



“Reports had reached the Ministry indicating that scammers were asking unsuspecting Nigerians to pay N500,000 for a nonexistent expression of interest form, claiming to have slots from the housing ministry to sell the houses. The Ministry categorically debunked these claims, warning the public to remain vigilant.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Ministry has just taken over the estate from the EFCC as directed by Mr. President.

“The houses will be completed by the Ministry, and all the necessary infrastructure will be provided before offering them to the public for sale and special needs of the government.

“The Hon Minister, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa had in that regard announced that the Ministry would set up a technical committee to carry out physical assessment of the facility, conduct integrity test of the buildings, ascertain the infrastructure needs that will make the estate habitable, and finally come up with the disposal strategy.

“The public is hereby informed that the Ministry will give a clear and adequate announcement, as well as a strategy outlined for the sales of the houses, as directed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

