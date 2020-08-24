FG warns Nigerians against sending their children to schools in Northern Cyprus

Following the reported incessant and mysterious killing of Nigerians in Northern Cyprus, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Monday warned Nigerians against sending their children to universities in the European nation.

Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the warning when a delegation led by one Justice Amina Bello visited the commission’s office in Abuja.

Justice Bello is the mother of a Nigerian engineering student, Ibrahim Khaleel, who was allegedly killed in Northern Cyprus recently.

Dabiri-Erewa said it was too risky to send children to schools in Northern Cyprus as hundreds of Nigerian students had been killed there mysteriously without any conclusive investigations.

According to her, the death of Khaleel had brought to a tipping point the incessant killing of Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus.

She said: “The death of Ibrahim Khaleel should be the tipping point to a stop in the killing of our children anywhere in the world, particularly Northern Cyprus.

“It is not only Ibrahim. Kennedy Dede, Augustine Ngok, Gabriel Sorewei, Osabanjo Owoyale, Augustine Wallace, Stanley Eteno, Hassan Babatunde, Temitayo Adigun, and Kubat Abraham are just a few of the ones that we even know.

“The problem is that most Nigerian parents do not know that Northern Cyprus is not recognised by any country in the world.

“It is not a UN-recognised country. It is only recognised by Turkey. That is why we have not been able to do much.

“Who do you report to? Thousands of Nigerian students are schooling there and I tell you that hundreds have been killed. Who do you take these cases to?

“And they are killed in similar circumstances. The school just tells you, ‘Well, they committed suicide,’ and nothing happens.”

