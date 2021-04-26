FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised Nigerians to avoid traveling to Brazil, India, and other countries currently witnessing the third wave of the pandemic.
The PSC Coordinator, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, made the call at the committee’s national briefing in Abuja.
He said: “While we continue to open the economy, we must also be aware of the happenings around the globe, specifically incidences in India, Turkey, Brazil, and also South Africa.
“We sympathise with the people of these countries, because it is really a very trying time, particularly for India, which is recording over 300, 000 cases a day, and over two thousand deaths. It is not easy.
“India is a prime destination for medical tourism for Nigeria. We know that many Nigerians like to travel to India, but now we see the situation that the country has found itself.
“We urge Nigerians to limit all their travellings, particularly to those affected countries.
“We will continue to urge Nigerians to also comply with the public health measures that are in place and continue to ensure that we comply with the regulations.”
On preparation for reopening of Enugu and Port Harcourt International airports, the coordinator added: “It is important to note that while we are opening these international flights, there is also a risk.
READ ALSO: FG warns schools against requesting Covid-19 test results
“That is, the risk of importation of additional cases into the country. We have to balance the economy with also public health.
“This calls for increased vigilance on our side, from the Federal Ministry of Health to the Port Health Authority, the state governments, public healthcare departments, and the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control.
“We should continue to manage our borders and ensure that people that come into this country are either COVID-19 negative, or they are safe to pass into our communities.
“The state governments have been of tremendous assistance. They have all collaborated with us, particularly the government of Rivers State, and also the government of Enugu.
“They are providing quarantine facility which will be used for passengers who do not comply with this protocol.
“And, they are also providing additional security as well as transport logistics to convey passengers from the airport to the quarantine facility.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Onuachu, Dessers win Belgian Cup with Genk
Super Eagles duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers won the Belgian Cup with Genk after they emerged winners in...
Nadal beats Tsitsipas to win 12th Barcelona Open title
Rafael Nadal has emerged as the champion of the 2021 Barcelona Open after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final...
Man City beat Spurs to win Carabao Cup for fourth straight season
Manchester City have successfully defended the Carabao Cup title for the third consecutive time after beating Tottenham Hotspur in the...
Latest Tech News
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...