FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Brazil, India over COVID-19 | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised Nigerians to avoid traveling to Brazil, India, and other countries currently witnessing the third wave of the pandemic.

The PSC Coordinator, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, made the call at the committee’s national briefing in Abuja.

He said: “While we continue to open the economy, we must also be aware of the happenings around the globe, specifically incidences in India, Turkey, Brazil, and also South Africa.

“We sympathise with the people of these countries, because it is really a very trying time, particularly for India, which is recording over 300, 000 cases a day, and over two thousand deaths. It is not easy.

“India is a prime destination for medical tourism for Nigeria. We know that many Nigerians like to travel to India, but now we see the situation that the country has found itself.

“We urge Nigerians to limit all their travellings, particularly to those affected countries.

“We will continue to urge Nigerians to also comply with the public health measures that are in place and continue to ensure that we comply with the regulations.”

On preparation for reopening of Enugu and Port Harcourt International airports, the coordinator added: “It is important to note that while we are opening these international flights, there is also a risk.

“That is, the risk of importation of additional cases into the country. We have to balance the economy with also public health.

“This calls for increased vigilance on our side, from the Federal Ministry of Health to the Port Health Authority, the state governments, public healthcare departments, and the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control.

“We should continue to manage our borders and ensure that people that come into this country are either COVID-19 negative, or they are safe to pass into our communities.

“The state governments have been of tremendous assistance. They have all collaborated with us, particularly the government of Rivers State, and also the government of Enugu.

“They are providing quarantine facility which will be used for passengers who do not comply with this protocol.

“And, they are also providing additional security as well as transport logistics to convey passengers from the airport to the quarantine facility.”

