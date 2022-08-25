FG warns Nigerians against traveling to Northern Cyprus

The Federal Government on Thursday warned Nigerians against traveling to Northern Cyprus.

The warning followed reports on the killing of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in the de facto state that comprises the North-East portion of the island of Cyprus.

Northern Cyprus, officially the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, considered by the international community to be part of the Republic of Cyprus, is recognised only by Turkey.

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who made the call in a chat with State House correspondents in Abuja, admitted that the federal government cannot do anything diplomatically about the crisis in the territory because of its non-recognition by the international community.

She also urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in the country.

Dabiri-Erewa said the country recorded over $20 billion in Diaspora remittances last year.

