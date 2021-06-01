FG will treat individuals bent on destroying Nigeria in language they understand - Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the enemies of his government would fail in their desperate bid to destroy the administration.

The President stated this on his Twitter handle after meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; and other Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said there would be zero tolerance for those who are bent on destroying the country by promoting crime and insurrection henceforth.

The meeting was convened by President Buhari in a bid to check the attacks on INEC facilities in the South-East.

He said: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We have given them enough time.

“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.

“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us. There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

