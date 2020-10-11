FG’s disbandment of SARS a bold step —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday commended the Federal Government for disbanding the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, also described the federal government’s move to reform the Nigeria Police Force as a bold step.

He said: “From the recent #BlackLivesMatter social movement to other global clamours for review of police operations, particularly in regard to citizens they are empowered to protect, the need for police reforms in Nigeria is urgent and continuous.

“With benefit of experience and public outcry over the operations of the disbanded SARS, the APC is confident that the new policing arrangement promised by the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, will balance the need to effectively combat armed robbery, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in the country.”

Nabena expressed optimism that the police reform would also ensure humane, professional and accountable police operations in the country.

The IGP had on Sunday announced the disbandment of SARS across the 36 states of the federation.

He said the SARS operatives would be redeployed to other police formations and commands throughout the country.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force otherwise known as SARS is hereby dissolved in all the 36 state police commands and the Federal Capital Territory,” Adamu said.

The development followed week-long protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

