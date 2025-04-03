Connect with us

News

FHC CJ re-assigns Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit against Akpabio, others after judge’s withdrawal

Published

2 days ago

on

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the suit filed by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others to Justice Binta Nyako.

The case, which was earlier before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, will begin afresh (de Novo) before Justice Nyako.

The development followed Justice Egwuatu’s withdrawal from the matter over allegations of bias against him by the Senate President.

Justice Egwuatu had on March 25, withdrew from the suit filed by the suspended senator to stop her investigation by the Senate for alleged misconduct.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the suit, asked the court to stop the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from going ahead with the disciplinary proceedings over the allegation.

Justice Egwuatu announced his withdrawal from the case shortly after the case was called.

READ ALSO: INEC rejects petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan

The judge said: “Justice is rooted in confidence in the court.

“Once a litigant expresses his belief that there is bias or likelihood of bias on the part of the judge, it will not be in the interest of justice for the judge to continue.

“One of the defendants in this matter has expressed such belief in writing.

“In this circumstance, the honourable thing for the court to do is to desist from the conduct of the matter.

“Accordingly, I recuse myself from this matter.

“The case file is accordingly forwarded to my lord, the chief judge, for further directive.”

Justice Nyako will start hearing in the suit afresh on Friday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen + sixteen =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...