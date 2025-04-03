FHC CJ re-assigns Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suit against Akpabio, others after judge’s withdrawal

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the suit filed by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others to Justice Binta Nyako.

The case, which was earlier before Justice Obiora Egwuatu, will begin afresh (de Novo) before Justice Nyako.

The development followed Justice Egwuatu’s withdrawal from the matter over allegations of bias against him by the Senate President.

Justice Egwuatu had on March 25, withdrew from the suit filed by the suspended senator to stop her investigation by the Senate for alleged misconduct.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the suit, asked the court to stop the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from going ahead with the disciplinary proceedings over the allegation.

Justice Egwuatu announced his withdrawal from the case shortly after the case was called.

The judge said: “Justice is rooted in confidence in the court.

“Once a litigant expresses his belief that there is bias or likelihood of bias on the part of the judge, it will not be in the interest of justice for the judge to continue.

“One of the defendants in this matter has expressed such belief in writing.

“In this circumstance, the honourable thing for the court to do is to desist from the conduct of the matter.

“Accordingly, I recuse myself from this matter.

“The case file is accordingly forwarded to my lord, the chief judge, for further directive.”

Justice Nyako will start hearing in the suit afresh on Friday.

