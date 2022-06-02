FIBA ejects D’Tigress from World Cup, invites Mali to take Nigeria’s place

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress have been ejected from the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup billed to hold between 22 September and 1 October, 2022.

The quadrennial competition is to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, with 12 teams to battle for the global prize.

The world basketball governing body ejected already-qualified D’Tigress from the competition due to government’s response to the crisis surrounding the sport in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported the move by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Mr. Sunday Dare, to restore peace in the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and also help build a better atmosphere for the sport to flourish in the country.

The Ministry, supported by President Muhammadu Buhari, banned all national basketball teams, including D’Tigers and D’Tigress, from participating in international competitions for two years.

D’Tigress would later protest against the ban, expressing their desire to represent Nigeria at the mundial, but the government was bent on upholding the international ban.

FIBA has now thrown out the team from the coming competition and has invited Mali to compete in place of Nigeria.

Read Also: D’Tigress insist on FIBA W’Cup appearance, disagree with FG’s two-year int’l ban

“FIBA was informed about the decision of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withdraw the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) from all international basketball competitions and activities for a period of two years,” read a statement from FIBA on Thursday.

“In subsequent communications with the NBBF, and despite FIBA’s request, it has become clear that against the circumstances created by the government’s decision, the NBBF is unable to confirm its participation in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

“Given the multiple strict deadlines that cannot be postponed in order to ensure the successful staging of a major international event (visa procedures, schedules, ticket sales, accommodations, friendly games, preliminary rosters, flight tickets, accreditations, etc.) and to protect the integrity of the competition, the FIBA Executive Committee has decided as follows:

“Nigeria’s withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 is confirmed. Mali, as the next ranked team from Group B of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, is invited to participate in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022.

“FIBA will announce whether there will be any other decisions related to the NBBF’s participation in other FIBA competitions and any potential disciplinary measures in due course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now