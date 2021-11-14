FIBA writes Nigerian basketball federation over government interference

The International Federation of Basketball Associations (FIBA) will not tolerate any form of interference in the internal administration of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF)

This declaration was contained in later dated 10th, November addressed to Engr Musa Kida, president of the dissolved NBBF board and also to the Nigeria Olympic Committee.

This action, the body said, became necessary over the recent indefinite suspension of the electoral process to elect a new board by the Ministry of Sports while setting up a Taskforce to run the NBBF affairs.

“As you are aware, under Article 9.7 of the FIBA’s General Statutes, National Member Federations (NMF) must manage their affairs independently without the influence of third parties and ensure that their officials are elected or appointed under a democratic process”, the letter read in part.

Read Also: ‘Nigeria risks FIBA ban for mixing politics and basketball’

The letter signed by FIBA President, Hamane Niang and its Secretary General, Andreas Zagklis quoted Article 9.1.a. which “Requires NMFs to “[m]aintain full control and governance of basketball in their country, including without limitation, control over their national competitions.”

To this end, FIBA declared that it will not recognise any competition or result that stems from any event not controlled by the NBBF.

“Furthermore, as per our letter of 2 November 2021 to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, FIBA expects that the NBBF celebrates its Electoral Congress no later than 30 November 2021.”

FIBA also noted that it will discuss the current continued external interference of entities not recognised by its statutory provision this week.

“The current situation will be brought to the attention of FIBA’s Central Board in its next meeting on 18 November 2021 to determine any other course of action as per FIBA’s General Statutes and Internal Regulations,” it added in the letter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now