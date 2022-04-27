Fidelity Bank, Transcorp among top stocks as Nigeria’s stock market posts marginal gain for 2nd day

For the second consecutive day, the Nigerian capital market recorded marginal gain with the equity capitalization closing at N26.185 trillion on Wednesday.

The figure was N2 billion higher than the N26.183 trillion the bourse posted the previous day.

The All-Share Index rose by 3.18 basis points to close at 48,571.75, up from 48,568.57 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 246.70 million shares worth N2.32 billion in 5,033 deals on Wednesday.

This was in contrast to the 464.73 million shares valued at N7.01 billion which exchanged hands in 6,468 deals on Tuesday.

Academy topped the gainers’ chart with N0.12kobo to rise from N1.21kobo to N1.33kobo per share.

Wema Bank’s share was up by N0.33kobo to move from N3.34kobo to N3.67kobo per share.

Cadbury gained N0.75kobo to move from N7.75kobo to N8.50kobo per share.

UPDC gained 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.96kobo from N0.88kobo per share.

Presco completed the list, gaining N11.85kobo to close at N143.85kobo from N132 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX: CAP, Neimeth among top stocks as investors make N181.7bn in 8 hours

Ikeja Hotel led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.15kobo to drop from N1.55kobo to N1.40kobo per share.

Livestock’s share dropped by N0.17kobo to end trading at N1.62kobo from N1.79kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance depreciated from N0.64kobo to N0.58kobo per share after losing 9.38 percent during trading.

Union Bank lost N0.40kobo to drop from N6.40kobo to N6 per share.

Cornerstone completed the list after losing 6.06 percent to end trading with N0.62kobo from N0.66kobo per share.

Multiverse led the day’s trading with 36.23 million shares valued at N7.28 million.

Transcorp followed with 26.05 million shares valued at N29.93 million.

Wapco traded 14.53 million shares worth N392.65 million.

Fidelity Bank sold 12.56 million shares worth N46.67 million, while GTCO traded 12.29 million valued at N294.29 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now