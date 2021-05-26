Fidelity Bank, Zenith Bank lead active trades as investors lose N12.02bn in Nigeria’s stock market | Ripples Nigeria

Investors in the Nigerian stock market lost N12.02 billion on Wednesday due to the dip in market capitalization.

The market capitalization dropped from N19.940 trillion to N19.928 trillion on Wednesday.

The All Share Index also slipped by 0.06 percent to settle at 38,233.68 compared to 38,256.76 reported on Tuesday.

Investors traded 203.08 million shares valued at N1.81 billion in 3,594 deals on Wednesday.

This was however lower than the 250.20 million shares worth N1.55 billion that exchanged hands in 3,534 deals the previous day.

John Holt led the gainers’ chart after its share price rose by 9.68 percent to move from N0.62kobo to N0.68kobo per share.

Vitafoam gained N0.85kobo during trading to increase its share price from N9.25kobo to N10.10kobo per share.

Lasaco share price rose by N0.13kobo to end trading at N1.56kobo from N1.43kobo per share.

C&I Leasing share price increased by N0.38kobo to end trading with N4.84kobo from N4.46kobo.

Learn Africa gained 7.84 percent in share price to move from N1.02kobo to N1.10kobo per share at the end of trading.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.32 percent in its share price to drop from N0.41kobo to N0.38kobo per share.

NPF Microfinance share price declined from N1.78kobo to N1.68kobo per share following a loss of N0.10kobo in its share price.

Flour Mills share price plunged by N1.55kobo to end trading at N27.95kobo from N29.50kobo per share.

Japaul Gold share price declined from N0.57kobo to N0.56kobo per share after losing 1.75 percent in share price during trading.

Wema Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 1.72 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.58kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 24.41 million shares worth N54.26 million.

Zenith Bank shares were traded at a volume of 22.09 million and valued at N508 million.

Mutual Benefit was next with 16.93 million shares traded at a cost of N6.91million.

Sovereign Insurance reported 16.86 million shares worth N4.63 million while Transcorp recorded over 13.83 million traded shares at a value of N11.64 million.

