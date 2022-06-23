FIFA approves 26-man squads for Qatar World Cup

World football governing body, FIFA has approved for teams competing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to have 26 players.

The Qatar World Cup is billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December, and all 32 teams to compete have all qualified and known their respective groups.

The move for 26-man squads is in line with recent national competitions and is an expansion on the 23-man squads that had been used before the coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Australia qualify for Qatar World Cup after beating Peru on penalties

The football house also said up to 15 substitutes can be named for a game, meaning no player misses out.

FIFA also said that no more than 26 people – up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials, of which one must be the team doctor – will be allowed to sit on the bench.

The deadline for all 32 countries competing to submit their final squads is 20 October.

Nigeria will not be participating at the tournament. The Super Eagles failed to qualify.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now