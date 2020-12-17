FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Ronaldo, Messi to men’s award, Bronze wins women’s title

Bayern forward, Robert Lewandowski has been awarded the FIFA men’s footballer of the year ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Poland international led his club to an incredible UEFA Champions League title in August and also won the domestic competitions including the German Bundesliga crown.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in just 47 games last season, with the 32-year-old finishing as the top scorer in the league, cup and Champions League.

“I feel fantastic. I am very proud and happy to be honest this is a great day for me, and also for my club and colleagues,” he said.

“This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions.

“If you win such an award and share that title with Messi and Ronaldo, that is unbelievable and it means so much to me,” added Lewandowski.

Read Also: ‘One of best years of my career’ – Neuer on winning FIFA Best goalkeeper award

Meanwhile, England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze won the FIFA women’s player of the year award.

The 29-year-old beat off competition from Pernille Harder of Chelsea & Denmark and Wendie Renard of Lyon & France, to the award.

“What a surprise. To even be nominated alongside the two other players, they are both incredible players and outstanding human beings well.

“I don’t think I have the words right now to explain how I am feeling. If there is anything 2020 has taught us it is to appreciate every moment you have, never look too far ahead and live in the here and now,” she said.

The winners of the awards were decided by nominations from national team captains and head coaches, an online ballot of fans and 200 media representatives.

This year’s FIFA The Best award ceremony was done in virtual space due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the Winners on Thursday

The Fifpro men’s world XI for 2020:

Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich).

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Thiago (Liverpool).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

Puskas Award for best goal

Son Heung-Min

The Best men’s Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer

The Best men’s coach

Jurgen Klopp

Join the conversation

Opinions