FIFA boss, Infantino, tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation with ‘mild symptoms’

Gianni Infantino, president of world football governing body FIFA, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

The Swiss-Italian’s condition was revealed by FIFA in a statement on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, Infantino was only showing mild symptoms of the disease and would remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

“FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus,” read the statement.

“The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.

“All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

“FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery,” it added.

Infantino was elected President of FIFA during the 2016 FIFA Extraordinary Congress on 26 February 2016. He was reelected for second term on 5 June 2019.

