Sports
FIFA, CAF Presidents among dignitaries expected at Aisha Buhari Cup
The forthcoming women’s football tourney tagged Aisha Buhari Cup will be having the Presidents of FIFA and of CAF in attendance.
Gianni Infantino, President of world football governing body, and Dr. Patrice Motsepe, head of the Confederation of African Football, are expected to storm Lagos for the tourney.
This was confirmed to the tournament’s Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode by the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.
The football showpiece which is in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is a six-nation invitational slated to hold in Lagos in September.
Read Also: Hosts USA women win Summer Series after beating Super Falcons in final game
Women’s football powerhouses in Africa, namely Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, Mali and Morocco, will be competing for the Cup.
Organisers of the invitational have also said that FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, as well as other world football dignitaries will be live at the games.
Teams attending the competition will be using it to prepare for the qualifyong series of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The Aisha Buhari Cup will take place between 14 and 20 September, 2021.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....