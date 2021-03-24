FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and six months, in a case related to the receipt of huge bonuses.
According to a statement by the Ethics Committee of World football’s governing body, Blatter, 85, received about $24.6 million in “extraordinary bonuses” linked to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Confederations Cup tournament in Brazil, and the 2014 World Cup, also in Brazil.
Also, the Committee said Valcke, a Frenchman of about 60 years old, who was Blatter’s right-hand man during his 17-year reign as FIFA president, received about $32 million over the same period.
It maintained that Blatter and Valcke broke FIFA’s Code of Ethics including “offering and accepting gifts or other benefits” and “abuse of position”.
Meanwhile, Blatter and Valcke were still on previous bans that would end by October this year and October 2025.
The Ethics Committee said it had also fined each man one million Swiss francs, noting that the new bans will only come into force when the current bans expire.
