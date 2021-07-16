 FIFA hands Spezia transfer ban for signing underage Nigerian footballers | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

FIFA hands Spezia transfer ban for signing underage Nigerian footballers

Published

28 mins ago

on

FIFA, NFF

World football governing body, FIFA has handed transfer ban to Serie A club, Spezia after they were found guilty of taking in several underage players from Nigeria.

Spezia will not be able to sign new players for four transfer windows starting from January 2022 till the summer of 2023 and will also pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs.

“Following an investigation carried out by the FIFA Regulatory Execution Department,” read a statement on Fifa website.

Read Also: Sports Ministry denies abandoning Siasia during fight to upturn FIFA ban

“The Disciplinary Commission of the highest football body found that the La Spezia club violated Article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the status and transfer of players (RSTP) by having brought several Nigerian underage footballers to Italy using a system designed to circumvent the aforementioned RSTP article as well as national immigration regulations.

“Taking into account Spezia Calcio’s admission of responsibility for its serious regulatory violations, the FIFA Disciplinary Commission imposed a market blockade, nationally and internationally, for four sessions along with a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs.

“Spezia Calcio, therefore, will not be able to register new players for the next four market registration periods established by the Italian Football Federation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....