FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over finances of Swiss museum

World football’s governing body, FIFA has again lodged a criminal complaint against its former president, Sepp Blatter over the finances of a museum in Zurich, Switzerland.

The complaint relates to the involvement of Blatter and other former officials in the Fifa museum project.

Blatter, who resigned from his role as president back in 2015 amid corruption scandal, has always denied any wrong doing.

FIFA said Blatter’s previous administration cost them 500m Swiss francs to renovate “a building that the organisation doesn’t own”, adding that it was also “locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavourable terms.”

The complaint has been sent to the Zurich prosecutor, and Fifa says it will “continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and elsewhere so that those people who damaged football are held accountable for their actions”.

The museum project began in 2013, two years before Blatter, who was Fifa president for 17 years, announced his resignation.

In response, Blatter’s lawyer Lorenz Erni, says Fifa’s accusations are “baseless and vehemently repudiated”.

Blatter is currently serving a six-year ban from all forms of football.

