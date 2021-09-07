FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Brazil, Argentina after suspended tie

World football governing body, FIFA has opened up a disciplinary action against the Brazil and Argentina national teams following their suspended clash last Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported how both teams saw their World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo suspended over an altercation between health officials and some players.

Sunday’s match was halted just after kick-off after Brazilian health officials objected to the participation of three Argentine players they say broke quarantine rules.

The authorities had said four England-based players for Argentina had to quarantine upon arrival due to Covid-19 measures in their country

Read Also: Brazil vs Argentina abandoned after health officials storm pitch to force some players out

Although no date for the rearranged fixture has yet been set, FIFA begins disciplinary action and says it will follow analysis of the match reports.

“Following the analysis of the official match reports related to the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina, FIFA can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened involving both member associations,” a statement from FIFA read.

“The two teams were asked to provide further information on the facts which led to the suspension of the match, which will be gathered and then thoroughly reviewed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee. Updates will follow in due course.”

Join the conversation

Opinions