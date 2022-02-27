FIFA orders Russia not to compete under national flag over Ukraine invasion

World football governing body, FIFA has ordered the national team of Russia to complete their upcoming matches without their flag or anthem.

The team will also not compete as the Football Union of Russia in neutral territory.

This followed the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military – a situation that has drawn the attention of the world as well as several sanctions from other nations.

England, Poland, Czech Republic and Sweden have already announced that they would not play against Russia at any level.

World Cup play-offs would see Russia face Poland then either the Czech Republic or Sweden if they win – and are due to be played in March.

Fifa said talks will take place with other sporting organisations over whether Russia should be expelled from competitions.

“Fifa would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” the body said in a statement on Sunday.

“Violence is never a solution and Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

“Fifa will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, Uefa and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.

“Fifa’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

