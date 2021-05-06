FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in June, due to the coronavirus pandemic and stadiums not meeting international standards.

The football body on Thursday confirmed that the qualifiers will commence in September with double matchdays, and will stretch to October and November with the 10 group winners advancing to the final round next March.

Also, Africa was allocated five places at the 32-nation tournament in Qatar, which was also moved from its traditional mid-year setting to November and December because of extreme summer heat.

Assuming two matchdays held in June, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Niger, Senegal, and Sierra Leone would not have been able to stage qualifiers.

READ ALSO: Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years

The main stadiums in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, and Uganda were also ruled out, but the countries had alternate venues capable of hosting internationals.

Recently the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, from South Africa, has prioritised improving poor facilities and pitches at many national stadiums.

Join the conversation

Opinions