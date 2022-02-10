FIFA Ranking: Nigeria now third best team in Africa despite early AFCON exit

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now ranked as the third best team in Africa, according to the latest FIFA World rankings released on Thursday.

Prior to the rescheduled Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Nigeria national team were on the fifth spot in the continent.

But despite their round-of-16 ouster from the competition which held in Cameroon between January 9 and February 6, 2022, the Eagles made a leap.

Nigeria are now only behind newly-crowned AFCON champions – the Teranga Lions of Senegal – and the Atlas Lions of Morocco in first and second spots respectively.

Read Also: FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to men’s POTY award. See other winners

Algeria and Tunisia, who were ranked higher than the Super Eagles in the world and on the continent prior to the tournament dropped in the ranking.

Algeria had a dismal campaign at AFCON, exiting in the group stage, while Tunisia succeeded in reaching the quarterfinals, but Nigeria clinched three victories.

The Austin Eguavoen-led side are now in 32nd spot in the world.

Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina and England are the top five teams in the world, while Italy, Spain, Portugal, D3nmark and Netherlands complete the top 10.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now