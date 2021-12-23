FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles end 2021 as 36th best team in world

Nigeria’s senior men’s football team, the Super Eagles, have ended the year 2021 as the 36th best national football team in the world.

The latest FIFA Coca-Cola world ranking was released on Thursday 23 December on the official website of the world football governing body.

In Africa, Nigeria, who are three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners occupy fifth place.

The Pharoahs of Egypt did not change position also as they are in 45th place and sixth on the continent.

Guinea-Bissau who are also Nigeria’s opponent at the coming AFCON next month, maintained 106th spot while the other group opponent Sudan dropped to 125th.

Senegal still remains Africa’s highest ranked team in 20th, Morocco are in 28th, AFCON champions Algeria are in 29th while Tunisia are 30th.

For the fourth year in a row, Belgium (1st) end the calendar year in pole position, albeit only just ahead of Brazil (2nd) by 2.1 points. France (3rd) complete the podium for 2021.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 February 2022.

