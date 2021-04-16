FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 37th in world, stay first in Africa | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday.

The Randy Waldrum team are now the 37th best team in the world.

The team last played in February when they emerged champions of the Turkish Women’s Tourney, but failed to move up in the ranking.

The Super Falcons maintained top spot in Africa, followed by Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Senegal complete the top 10 on the continent.

The ranking means they will all enjoy a first round bye for the African Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers.

World champions USA remain the No.1 team in the world.

