Sports
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons maintain position as world’s 38th best team
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been ranked as the world’s 38th best team in the latest rankings by world football governing body, FIFA.
The ranking which was released on FIFA’s official website on Friday saw the Nigerian ladies retain the position, having been on the spot from the last edition of the ranking.
The Falcons, who are reigning champions of the Africa women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON), remain the best team in Africa.
Zambia were one of the big movers, as they shot back into the top 100 and into their highest ever position in the world ranking.
Read Also: Super Eagles drop seven places in latest FIFA ranking, now Africa’s fifth best team
This is following their 4-4 draw against China PR in the group phase of the women’s football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a result achieved despite nearly 90 Ranking places separating the two sides before the game.
Meanwhile, World champions the United States of America remain number one in the world.
Moving into second place behind the USA are Sweden who clinched silver at Tokyo 2020 and defeated the Americans 3-0 in their opening group match.
Never have the Scandinavians climbed so high in the ranking.
The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 10 December 2021.
