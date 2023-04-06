FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles drop to sixth in Africa

Nigeria men’s national football team, the Super Eagles have slid from position 35 to position 40 in the most recent FIFA men’s world rankings.

The ranking was made public on Thursday on the FIFA website.

The Eagles also fell in Africa as a result of their recent poor performance; they are currently occupying sixth place on the continent.

Guinea-Bissau, who defeated the Eagles 1-0 during match day three of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in Abuja, moved up to position 113.

Sierra Leone, the Eagles’ next opponent in the AFCON qualifying series, plummeted to position 117 in the world.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco, who advanced to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar in 2022, remained ranked first in Africa and 11th in the world.

Teranga Lions of Senegal, the current African champions, moved up to position 18 while Tunisia climbed to position 28 in the world rankings and to third place in Africa.

2022 World Cup champions For the first time in more than six years, Argentina is once again at the top of the FIFA rankings.

After defeating Panama and Curaçao in friendly matches while their former opponents were losing to Morocco, the Albiceleste passed South American rivals Brazil in the standings.

After defeating the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in their opening UEFA EURO qualifiers, 2022 World Cup runners-up France, advanced past the Brazilians.

The next FIFA men’s world ranking will be published on 20 July 2023.

