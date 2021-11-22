FIFA reveals nominees for The Best Awards 2021

World football governing body, FIFA has announced the nominees in all categories of this year’s The Best FIFA Football Awards.

This was announced on FIFA’s official website on Monday.

For the Men’s best player award, there are 11 stars shortlisted, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, current holder Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and N’Golo Kante.

Others on the list are Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Jorginho, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

In the men’s best coach category, Pep Guardiola, Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Roberto Mancini, Thomas Tuchel and Lionel Sebastián Scaloni are shortlisted for the award.

While the men’s goalkeeper nominees are Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kasper Schmeichel and Alisson Becker.

Also, other categories for the award are The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

The winners will be revealed at an online ceremony on 17 January 2022.

Two expert panels – one for women’s football and one for men’s football – selected the candidates for each category.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player:

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal / Juventus FC / Manchester United FC)

Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy / Chelsea FC)

N’Golo Kanté (France / Chelsea FC)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina / FC Barcelona / Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player:

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden / BK Häcken)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England / Manchester City WFC)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden / Chelsea FC Women)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway / FC Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark / Chelsea FC Women)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Ji Soyun (Korea Republic / Chelsea FC Women)

Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)

Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada / Portland Thorns FC)

Ellen White (England / Manchester City WFC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach:

Lluís Cortés (Spain / FC Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden / Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England / Chelsea FC Women)

Beverly Priestman (England / Canadian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / Dutch national team / English national team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach:

Antonio Conte (Italy / FC Internazionale Milano / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Hansi Flick (Germany / FC Bayern München / German national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Roberto Mancini (Italy / Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastián Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina / Atlético de Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany / Chelsea FC)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper:

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)

Christiane Endler (Chile / Paris Saint-Germain / Olympique Lyonnais)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada / FC Rosengård / Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden / Atlético de Madrid Femenino)

Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper:

Alisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy / AC Milan / Paris Saint-Germain)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal / Chelsea FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany / FC Bayern München)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark / Leicester City FC)

