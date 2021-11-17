FIFA reviewing Ghana vs S’Africa World Cup qualifier after complaint

World football governing body, FIFA is reviewing the South Africa’s defeat by Ghana in their 2022 World Cup qualifying following alleged poor officiating.

The complaint was made by the South Africa Football Association (Safa) after the team failed to advance in their pursuit of a World Cup place following the defeat.

Bafana Bafana needed a draw against Ghana on Sunday to reach the third and final round of African qualifying, but Ghana won 1-0 with a controversial first-half penalty in Cape Coast.

The pivotal moment came when Black Stars midfielder Daniel Amartey went down following what appeared a minimal contact from defender Rushine de Reuck, who was booked for his challenge.

Safa chief executive Tebogo Mothlante said South Africa were “robbed” by “questionable decisions” made by the Senegalese officiating team, which was headed by referee Maguette Ndiaye.

The result meant Ghana finished above South Africa in Group G on goals scored and progressed to the play-offs billes for next March.

A statement from world football body said: “Fifa has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it.”

Recall that South Africa had had a World Cup qualifying game replayed before the 2018 World Cup, in which their initial 2-1 win ended up becoming a 2-0 loss to Senegal, who then made it to Russia.

