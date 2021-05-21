FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four | Ripples Nigeria

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial.

Fifa says it will launch a feasibility study into it, and also look at the qualifying competitions for the tournaments.

There have been calls by several stakeholders in the sport for the ruling body to consider the option.

In March, former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger made a call to FIFA to consider hosting the senior men’s World Cup once in two years.

But FIFA’s latest decision to consider the possibility was following a proposal by Saudi Arabia’s football federation (SAFF) at the annual Congress.

“We believe the future of football is at a critical juncture,” said SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal in the proposal

“The many issues that football has faced have now been further exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.

“It is important to review how the global game is structured, which should include whether the current four-year cycle remains the optimum basis for how football is managed both from a competition and a commercial perspective as well as overall football development.

“Having fewer yet more meaningful competitive national team matches could potentially address concerns regarding player welfare whilst at the same time enhancing the value and merit of such competitions.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino called it an “eloquent and detailed proposal”, with 166 national federations voting in favour with 22 voting against.

The men’s World Cup has been held every four years since the inaugural tournament in 1930, except in 1942 and 1946 because of World War Two.

The women’s tournament has also been every four years since it began in 1991.

