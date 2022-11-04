FIFA urges nations participating in Qatar World Cup to focus on football

World football governing body FIFA has urged all 32 countries that will participate in in the 2022 World Cup, to focus on the football.

The tournament billed to hold in Qatar has been a subject of controversy, with the country receiving tons of backlashes especially toward issues around human rights.

Qatar won the rights to host the World Cup back in 2010, and had since commissioned the building of seven new stadiums, an airport and 100 hotels among other facilities.

The middle-east country has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers, with peaceful protests being planned by some players.

Now the game’s world governing body has now written to all competing nations.

In addition to calling on countries to “now focus on the football” the letter, signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Fatma Samoura says: “Everyone is welcome regardless of origin, background, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or nationality.”

It also states: “We are aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world.”

The Qatar World Cup will kick off on 20 November and end on 18 December 2022.

