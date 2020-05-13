FIFA’s temporary ‘five substitutions per match’ rule excites Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has welcomed the temporary change in number of substitutions allowed in a football match by world football governing body, FIFA.

IFAB recently approved the proposal by FIFA for teams to be allowed to make up to five changes when football activities restart after the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule will apply to both league and international competitions, and Rohr believes it will allow every member of a team to be involved in games.

“It gives us new possibilities to intervene during a match,” Rohr told French newspaper, Gironsdis4ever.

Read Also: Super Eagles coach, Rohr agrees to be paid in Naira, to reside in Nigeria

“We were already 18 in the national teams, there were more players on the sidelines than those who could come in, so there everyone is involved.

“This is important for the spirit of a group, rather than just three players who can play.

“The coach can also intervene much more tactically, but also to avoid injuries. We have a lot more possibilities, it’s a very good measure.

“Maybe we will even keep it afterwards if that is satisfactory, we never know… The Bundesliga will serve as a test ball to see how it works.”

The Super Eagles are looking forward to qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Join the conversation

Opinions